Flagship Nvidia GeForce GTX 590 arrives

The flagship Nvidia GeForce GTX 590 has been launched – but whether it tops AMD's Radeon HD 6990 to take the fastest graphics card crown is still up for discussion.

In TechRadar's Nvidia GeForce GTX 590 review the latest card and the AMD Radeon HD 6990 trade blows going from test to test. In some the Nvidia card holds sway and in others it's the AMD card that's the winner.

Suffice to say they're both as good as each other.

Time to tweak

Which is a shame considering Nvidia had a bit of time to tweak its own offering in the time since the Radeon HD 6990 was released a couple of weeks ago.

The GeForce GTX 590 houses two of the best GPUs Nvidia has ever created, the GF 110. That's two of the GPUs that sit in its flagship GeForce GTX 580 card.

That's a not inconsiderable feat, especially considering it runs both quieter and cooler than the competing dual-GPU card from AMD, the Radeon HD 6990. It's also smaller than AMD's monstrous monolith of a card.

For now though, if you absolutely have to have the fastest single card available it's going to come down to which graphics card company you prefer as they both have as good a product as the other.

However, many may be happier opting for two of AMD's Radeon HD 6970s. That's a cheaper pairing and also a bit faster to boot.