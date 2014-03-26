Warning: insult people's mothers on Xbox Live, and you will be punished

The Xbox Live team is introducing punishments for gamers who cheat or display anti-social behaviour during online Xbox One games.

From this month, disruptive players will begin receiving notifications when their reputation among the community "needs work" following negative feedback about their conduct.

Once players hit the red zone and have an "avoid me" tag on their Gamercard, they could loose privileges like broadcasting their Game DVR footage on Twitch and may only be able to participate in limited match-ups.

Darn. Well that's the end of our Friday night Leeeeeroooooy Jenkins reenactments then.

