Now everyone can stream their Steam games around the house

Valve has pushed its in-home streaming service out of beta and into the hands of the public, meaning you can go play with it right now.

The new feature lets you stream games from a Windows PC to either a Steam Machine or another computer. Support for streaming from SteamOS, Linux and Max OSX is coming soon, says Valve.

The biggest benefit of all this is that you can play more powerful PC games on lower-spec computers. Crysis 3 on your nine-year-old MacBook? Go for it.

All you need to do is make sure that both computers are logged into Steam on your home network, launch the game, and away you go.