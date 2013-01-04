TechRadar is an Official Media Partner for CES 2013

TechRadar is hitting CES harder than ever before this year, not only bringing in our biggest editorial crew yet, but also participating as an Official Media Partner for the first time at the annual show.

We're ecstatic about our role and the opportunity it affords us to bring you the most up-to-the-minute, in depth news and reviews in the days leading up to and during the Vegas event.

Not only will TechRadar cover every nook and cranny of CES 2013, we're also bestowing the TechRadar Best of CES Awards sponsored by DTS to highlight the products that really shine.

We'll honor the most innovative gadgets and technologies that showcase groundbreaking design, technology, and user experience in 15 different categories.

Winners like Most Unique Product, Best Tablet (in both Android and Windows), Best Digital Camera, Best Cell Phone (Android and Windows) People's Choice and Best in Show will be announced Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Party time

While we're in Sin City, we'll also host our official U.S. launch party at the Tao Nightclub at The Venetian.

The shindig is going down Tuesday night and will feature performances by Far East Movement and The Crystal Method.

While we're looking forward to letting loose, we know it'll be a great way to kick off CES week in proper Vegas fashion.

Naturally you can turn to TechRadar for all the latest news, scrutinizing hands on reviews and hard hitting analysis coming out of Las Vegas starting next week.

We can't wait for the show to start and hope you enjoy the wild CES ride!