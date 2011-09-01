Hands on: Sony VAIO L 3D review

As well as the 15-5-inch VAIO S, Sony has unveiled the VAIO L at IFA 2011.

The VAIO L Series has a UK release date of October 2011.

It's a 24-inch all-in-one that's designed to be a multimedia hub. At the heart of this is a 24-inch Full HD multi-touchscreen display, with Sony's VAIO Display Plus anti-glare technology.

But the VAIO L Series has a major trick up its sleeve; it's a 3D display that comes with a pair of rechargeable active shutter glasses - the same as those supplied with Bravia TVs.

The bezel houses an embedded 3D transmitter for the glasses, while it also has the touch sensitive Edge Access bezel enabling you to control certain functions - we've seen that on other VAIO L Series touchscreen models previously.

And as you'd expect there's a Blu-ray drive as standard.

Power is not in short supply, with one of Intel's latest-gen Sandy Bridge processors under the hood.

An HDMI output can connects the unit to your TV while it also has a 3D HDMI input so you can display 3D games from your PlayStation 3. Sadly this wasn't on display at the Sony stand, though we'd love to see it in action.

The unit currently packs Windows 7 Home Premium, but we'd love to see Windows 8 on this thing,

What's more, the unit isn't just designed for watching 3D content, but there's also the - slightly shoehorned in, perhaps - Family Paint 3D software, so you can create your own 3D artwork with the kids.

You can check out video of all the best Sony products on show at IFA below: