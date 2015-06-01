Asus's new Transformer Book looks like a Surface 3 wannabe

Asus has unveiled a refresh to its best-selling hybrid device, the Transformer Book. The T100HA keeps the same form factor – a 10.1-inch one - and tweaks a few things.

Out goes BayTrail and in comes Intel's Cherry Trail chip, its successor with a choice of X5 models being proposed. The memory gets a boost to up to 4GB with onboard storage ranging from 32GB to 128GB.

Like the 12-inch MacBook, it will come with a USB Type-C reversible connector but also adds a microSD card slot, a micro HDMI and a micro USB port as well. The detachable keyboard comes with a USB 3.0 port.

At 8.45mm thick and 580g, the T100HA (at least the slate part) sits firmly between the iPad 3 and the iPad Air in terms of dimensions and weight.

Sticking to HD

There's also a 5-megapixel rear camera and a front facing 2-megapixel one just like on the previous model.

Its biggest flaw though has to be its resolution. At 1280 x 800 or 1366 x 768 (depending on the specification), it is unlikely to be viewed as a competitor to the Surface 3 despite bundling a keyboard docking station that can not only house a hard drive but also increase its battery life to 14 hours.

Available in the third quarter of 2015 with Windows 10, it will have a starting price of $289, with the docking station with the more expensive model costing $399.