Acer beefs up the gaming PC

If you are a fan of beefy, sci-fi styled gaming PCs then the latest in Acer's Predator PC range is certainly going to appeal to your love of bleeding-edge tech and eye-catching computer design.

Acer's latest Predator PC is truly a computer pitched squarely at the hardcore gaming market.

Just check out the specs. This beast packs in a 2.8GHz Core i7 930 CPU, an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 470 GPU, 1.5TB of storage, 12GB of DDR3 RAM and all the usual outputs and inputs you would expect of a high-end gaming rig.

Multiple 3D-gaming card support

There is additional support for two extra 3D graphics cards via extra slots on the motherboard. If you want to invest in a gaming PC, then this new beast from Acer is, basically, pretty well future-proofed.

We've contacted Acer UK, but no UK pricing has, as yet, been announced. However, over in the US the new Acer Predator is retailing for a shade under $2,000 which, in straightforward dollar-to-sterling equates to just over £1,327. (Though we should add that in the real world of shipping costs and custom tax and VAT the machine is of course sure to be priced higher than that).

If 12GB of RAM wasn't enough for you, then the new Acer Predator's chunky and bright sci-fi styled design might well be enough to seal the deal.

To be fair, the new Acer Predator is hardly 'understated' in terms of its design, but then again, the company clearly knows that PC gamers like bright, showy and beefy-looking machines. 'Understated cool' is not really part of Acer's product team's design brief…

Providing Acer's new Predator range doesn't overheat, then it seems like a pretty decent, well-priced proposition for PC gamers.

We will, of course, bring you further news on plans to release the latest Acer Predator range in the UK and Europe as soon as we hear from the manufacturer.

Via Cnet