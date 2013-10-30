HGST unveils its first 7mm 2.5-inch 1TB HDD

WDC-owned HGST has released its first 7mm 1TB HDD, which it claims is the fastest in its category. The tests were carried out using PCMark Vantage and PC Mark 7 on a Dell Laptop using the drive, known as the Travelstar Z5K1000, and a competing 7mm 1TB drive which is likely to be the

The drive spins at 5,400RPM and packs two 500GB platters. It's a quarter thinner than traditional 9.5mm drives and weighs a mere 95g. This translates into thinner and lighter devices and better battery capacity. The Z5K1000 has a power consumption of 1.6W in read/write mode and 500mW in idle mode, lower than its 9mm alter ego, the 7K1000.

HGST also says that the drive has the highest operating shock rating in the industry at 400G/2ms with a non-operating shock rating of 1000G/1ms. The drive is available in 750GB capacity and offers self-encryption capabilities by default.

Triple threat

Asus is one of the first to adopt the drive, delivering it in its Transformer Book Trio, a three-in-one convertible device. HGST's "frenemy", WD, was the first company to deliver a 7mm 2.5-inch 1TB HDD back in June 2013 and also lists an ultra slim single platter 500GB HDD in its portfolio.

The drive should be available by the end of the year and retail prices have yet to be disclosed. A 1TB 2.5-inch HDD (with a 9mm thickness) can be had for around £50 (around $80, or AU $84) while the 7m 1TB WD Blue costs more than £85 ($136, or AU$144).

Arch rival company Seagate has yet to deliver a competing model with its 7mm HDD line limited to 500GB.