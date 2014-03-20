HP inks new business printing services

HP has announced a number of new services and solutions aimed at helping businesses better manage and maintain printer fleets. The new offerings are aimed at helping organizations to reduce costs, increase productivity and improve efficiencies.

The new services and solutions will be provided directly through HP and its channel partners. They are aimed at "small and medium-sized" businesses and enterprises and will include automated ordering and replenishment of printer supplies, expanded partner and multivendor support programs and centralized management of printer fleets for enterprises.

HP Sure Supply will provide customers with a means of reordering printer supplies. Those with fewer than 10 HP printers will be able to replenish supplies quickly using iOS or Android devices. Organizations with more than 10 printers will be able to put an approval system in place for printer supply orders.

Managed Print Services

The firm's Managed Print Services will be rolled-out into new locations, allowing for greater accessibility to potential customers, and improved multivendor support will help organizations better manage mixed fleet print environments through a single partner.

For enterprise organizations, HP's Smart Decision Suite 2.0 will allow IT managers to better monitor and analyze their printer fleets. The package will provide analytics tools, improved global invoice automation, contract administration capabilities, better reporting and fleet management.

"Regardless of the size and make-up of an organization, effective print management is integral to help ensure costs are kept in line and employee productivity is at its highest," said Pradeep Jotwani, senior vice president of HP's LaserJet and Enterprise Solutions division.