Battlefield 6 release date, trailer, news and rumors

A new Battlefield (potentially called Battlefield 6) is in development at EA Dice and it's set to arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC in "Holiday 2021" (so sometime between October and December).

We don't know a whole lot about Battlefield 6 yet, but EA has teased that the new Battlefield will be a "true next-gen vision for the franchise" and boasts "never-before-seen scale," with rumors pointing to potential 128-player maps and a modern-day setting.

EA has said we will learn more about the new Battlefield in the next few months, but what can we expect from the latest entry in the veteran FPS series? Read on for everything we know so far about Battlefield 6.

Cut to the chase

What is it? The next installment in the Battlefield game series

The next installment in the Battlefield game series When can I play it? "Holiday 2021" (between October and December)

"Holiday 2021" (between October and December) What can I play it on? PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC confirmed

(Image credit: Electronic Arts)

Battlefield 6 is due to release "Holiday 2021" for PS5, Xbox Series X and PC. This release window was confirmed by EA CEO Andrew Wilson in an earnings call in November 2020.

"The next Battlefield is set to launch in holiday 2021, and we are excited to share a lot more about the game in the spring," Wilson said during the call. That means we can expect the game to release between October and December this year, with more news to come sometime between March and May.

However, with the Covid-19 pandemic still ongoing, it's possible we could see this release date delayed.

Battlefield 6 trailers

While EA Dice hasn't released any Battlefield 6 trailers yet, the upcoming Battlefield was featured in a tech trailer during EA Play 2020. We only caught a glimpse of some "work in progress" footage, which showed facial animations and a large number of soldiers running into battle.

"We are creating epic battles at a scale and fidelity unlike anything you've experienced before", EA's chief studios officer Laura Miele said during the video. It may not be much to go on, but it suggests Dice plans to utilize the power of the new consoles to its utmost. Check it out for yourself below:

Battlefield 6 news and rumors

It could be cross-gen, feature 128-player maps and be set in the modern era

Firm details on Battlefield 6 may be thin on the ground, but a report by leaker TheLongSensation (AKA Tom Henderson) may give us some idea of what to expect from the next Battlefield game.

According to a video by Henderson (via VGC), Battlefield 6 will be a "soft reboot" of Battlefield 3, set in the modern era. The new Battlefield is allegedly also set to come to PS4 and Xbox One, in addition to the already-confirmed release on Xbox Series X and PS5.

What's more, Henderson claims that developer Dice has designed some maps with 128 players in mind – a volume made possible by the power of newest-gen consoles. The leaker claims that while these 128-player maps will be available, his sources have clarified that Battlefield's 32 v 32 standard game modes (64 players) will still be available, with players having the option to partake in game modes with a higher player count.

Unfortunately, according to Henderson, these 128-player maps won't be available on last-gen consoles. In addition, PS4 and Xbox One players will also see visual downgrades from the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions, and limited destruction.

Despite this, Henderson claims that his sources have said that there's a separate part of the studio working on these last-gen versions and players "shouldn't be worried."

The leaker also says that EA Dice has had a Battlefield Battle Royale in the works at some stage, with the studio wanting to create their own version of Activision's successful Call of Duty Warzone. However, it remains unclear as to whether it is still developing this.

It's always worth taking leaks with a pinch of salt, but Henderson has previously been accurate, with his claim that Battlefield 6 will be set in the modern era corroborated by VentureBeat reporter Jeff Grubb.

Battlefield 3, which apparently is a major influence on Battlefield 6, was set during the fictional War of 2014 – so we're expecting, if Dice is aiming for a modern era, that we'll be looking at something a bit more up to date.

We'll find out more soon

During an earnings call in November 2020, EA CEO Andrew Wilson confirmed that more information on Battlefield 6 will be revealed "in the Spring", which means we'll likely hear more official info between March and May 2021. Of course, we could hear more rumors before that.

The power of the PS5 and Xbox Series X is key to its development

During the November 2020 earnings call, EA CEO Andrew Wilson revealed the power of the new PS5 and Xbox Series X is allowing the team to make the new Battlefield "with never-before-seen scale.

“The technical advancements of the new consoles are allowing the team to deliver on a true next-gen vision for the franchise," Wilson said.