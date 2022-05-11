Wise Registry Cleaner review

An error-free registry enhances your PC’s speed and performance. Wise Registry Cleaner is a perfect tool for detecting and removing errors from your Windows registry. It’s easy to use and performs its function flawlessly.

The Windows Registry is a database full of instructions that software applications installed on your PC rely on to carry out their functions. If a registry becomes populated with invalid entries, it could negatively affect your apps’ speed and performance. Hence, it’s essential to have a registry cleaning tool installed on your device. Wise Registry Cleaner is one such tool.

Wise Registry Cleaner was developed by WiseCleaner (Lespeed Technology Ltd), a software company with offices in the U.S. and China. WiseCleaner sells a broad range of system optimization and security software products, and the Wise Registry Cleaner is one of its most popular products.

We’re reviewing Wise Registry Cleaner to help you determine if it’s a proper tool you can use. Our review is based on specific criteria, including pricing, features, customer support, compatibility, etc..

(Image credit: WiseCleaner)

Plans and Pricing

Wise Registry Cleaner is freemium software, having “free” and “premium” versions. The free version has limited features compared to the premium one. Hence it’s ideal to pay for the premium version to take full advantage of the software.

The premium version costs $30 for a yearly license for one PC. However, WiseCleaner often gives $10 discounts to new buyers, making it $20 in the first year. You can pay for it directly on WiseCleaner’s website through PayPal or a credit/debit card.

WiseCleaner offers a 60-day money-back guarantee for every purchase.

(Image credit: WiseCleaner)

Features

Wise Registry Cleaner’s primary feature is what you’ll expect; finding and removing registry errors. The software scans your Windows registry for any redundant or useless entries and lists anyone it finds. After that, you can delete these entries right from the app.

(Image credit: WiseCleaner)

There are three types of scanning that Wise Registry Cleaner supports;

Fast scan - Only scans safe registry entries, referring to entries created by legitimate software programs and the Windows operating system

- Only scans safe registry entries, referring to entries created by legitimate software programs and the Windows operating system Deep scan - Scans all registry entries across your PC and points out the invalid ones

- Scans all registry entries across your PC and points out the invalid ones Custom Area - You can choose the particular registry entries you want to scan

(Image credit: WiseCleaner)

The fast scan takes a few minutes from start to finish, while the deep scan usually takes longer. The length of the custom area scan depends on how many registry entries sets you select.

You can set schedules for the Wise Registry Cleaner to automatically scan through your Windows registry for any errors. For example, you could set it to run an automatic scan at a particular time each day. You may also make it run whenever your PC boots.

(Image credit: WiseCleaner)

Wise Registry Cleaner also lets you defragment your Windows registry. Defragmentation entails physically organizing the registry's contents into the smallest possible number of regions (or fragments). This way, any app referencing a registry entry has fewer hurdles to cross and thus works faster.

Interface and in use

We found it quite effortless to download, install, and use Wise Registry Cleaner. You can download the setup file at any time from WiseCleaner’s official website. Afterwards, run the setup file, and installation begins. Ours took about a minute to finish installing, and we immediately launched the app.

Upon launching Wise Registry Cleaner, you should notice its neat, uncluttered user interface. All the app’s features fit into just three menus, so there’s no stress finding anyone. Any PC user can easily understand it.

However, one drawback in the user interface is that WiseCleaner advertises its other software tools within the app. These ads feel intrusive.

(Image credit: WiseCleaner)

Support

WiseCleaner provides customer support only through email. It also has a detailed FAQ page for Wise Registry Cleaner published online.

The competition

Common alternatives to Wise Registry Cleaner include Reviversoft Registry Reviver and Systweak Regclean Pro. These alternatives have comparable features but are more expensive than Wise Registry Cleaner.

Final verdict

Wise Registry Cleaner is a great tool to eliminate any errors in your Windows registry and it performs its core functions excellently.