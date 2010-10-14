Samsung Q330

A stunningly well made and powerful ultraportable at a great price

This ultraportable is surprisingly well featured for its price

For

  • Solid, premium chassis
  • Portable build
  • Strong usability
  • Excellent performance for the price
  • Crisp and vibrant display

Against

  • Battery life is fair, but not a match for some other modern ultra-portables
  • Glossy screen is highly reflective
  • Limited integrated graphics

In 2010, Samsung has produced a strong range of laptops, spanning from entry-level portables that offer fantastic value for money, such as the Samsung R730, to excellent Blu-ray multimedia machines, such as the Samsung R780.

The Samsung Q330 fits neatly in the middle as a mid-range laptop that packs impressive power and specs for a great price.

This 2kg machine just about fits into the ultra-portable category (any laptop weighing 2kg or under qualifies), despite featuring a solid brushed aluminium chassis that looks a lot heavier than it feels.

You can find plenty of ultra-portables that weigh less, such as the Sony VAIO VPCZ12V9E/X and the Packard Bell Dot U, which both tip the scales at just 1.4kg. However, with a compact 13.3-inch chassis that measures just 30mm at its thickest point, the Samsung Q330 will still comfortably slip into most bags and briefcases without weighing you down.

Samsung q330 review: chassis

The Samsung Q330's silver chassis is highly attractive and tough enough to take some punishment. The lid, featuring a streaked black finish, is also reassuringly solid. Unfortunately, it only bends back 45 degrees past the vertical position, which can make it tricky to find a comfortable viewing angle on your lap.

An excellent isolation-style keyboard sits atop the chassis, with individual keys poking up through separate holes. This separates out the keys for a comfortable typing experience, while also preventing crumbs and other debris invading the Samsung Q330's insides.

It's a solid board and the keys are all well sized, with the exception of the left-hand Shift key, which is a little squashed. The Samsung Q330's wide palmrest also aids comfort, and we found we could type for hours with no strain or fatigue.

Samsung q330 review: touchpad

There's also enough room for a reasonably sized touchpad, which is both smooth and responsive. Beneath the touchpad, you'll find a short row of indicator lights that display when Caps Lock and Wi-Fi are turned on, if the hard drive is active, and if the Samsung Q330 is plugged in and charging.