DriverFinder is a basic driver updater with an easy-to-use interface, but it’s pricey and lacks features such as one-click installs and a built-in scheduler.

Brought to you by California software engineer DeskToolsSoft Inc., DriverFinder is a driver updater that scans your PC for missing or out-of-date device drivers. By identifying your system accurately, DriverFinder can pinpoint the drivers most suitable for your devices and operating system. You can also download and install drivers from within the program.

DriverFinder promises fast download speeds and a library of over one million drivers. But how does it fare upon closer examination? In this DriverFinder review, we test whether it’s one of the best driver update software choices available today.

Plans and pricing

You can install the software for free from the DriverFinder website. However, to actually scan for missing drivers, you need to purchase a license. There are three licenses to choose from: Basic, Premium, and Lifetime.

All plans unlock all features. The only differences between the payment systems are the duration of the license and the number of PCs that it can be activated on.

The cheapest option is $29.95 for a one-year license for a single PC. A two-year license for three PCs costs $39.90. Finally, a lifetime license costs $199.97. All come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Features

DriverFinder supports both plugged and unplugged devices, so you can update hardware such as an MP3 player, webcam, or external hard disc. You can even do this without having the device connected to your computer.

The database includes more than a million drivers. DeskToolsSoft states that this database is constantly growing. Drivers are delivered via Amazon Web Services, so driver download speeds should always be fast.

The Driver Backup and Restore features are straightforward but useful if you need to back up a specific driver or indeed, all of them. Backups can be loaded onto an external device, such as a flash driver or external HDD. You can then later restore your files from the backup location.

Interface and in use

DriverFinder’s interface is direct and easy to navigate. With just a few clicks, you can access almost all of its features, such as scanning, backing up, restoring drivers, viewing your system and device list, and accessing the software’s settings. With its minimalistic interface and simple driver installation process, everyone can quickly master DriverFinder. It works on Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, or 10, and the installation file size is tiny.

However, one of DriverFinder’s major flaws is that it lacks an Install All button. While you can download all drivers at once, you still need to manually select each update to install, which can be time consuming if you have numerous updates. Another annoyance is the lack of a scheduler to run updates automatically.

Support

Support is available from various avenues within the support center. You can also retrieve your DriverFinder license details from here.

Raising an email ticket is your best option if you have a specific query, as this puts you in touch with a customer service representative. We tested the email ticket support and received a response to our login-related query within approximately 15 hours. This response time aligns with DriverFinder’s 24-hour response policy.

For insight on how to use DriverFinder, a knowledge base contains written and downloadable content. Here, you’ll find a series of downloads and updates, how-to guides, and a catalog of frequently asked questions. It’s relatively simple but covers all the important points.

The competition

There are several good alternatives to DriverFinder. Driver Booster 8 has more features, and you can run driver scans in the trial version. It bests DriverFinder in terms of pricing too, with a one-year license for three PCs costing $22.95.

If you like the relative simplicity of DriverFinder, we recommend Driver Reviver. In our testing, it performed well, finding all the out-of-date drivers on our Windows 10 and Windows 8.1 PCs. It also has an Update All button that you can use to update all your drivers at once, making it more convenient than DriverFinder.

Final verdict

DriverFinder is driver update software that works but has many flaws. Its large driver database and precision scanning technology are not enough to bring it in line with the best driver update software available today.

DriverFinder lacks features typical of a driver updater, such as an Install All button and a built-in scheduler. Also, there’s no way to test out if the software will work for your needs without buying it. The trial version of DriverFinder won’t tell you if it found any missing or outdated drivers, so you have to take the gamble that buying the software will solve your driver problems.

DriverFinder is eclipsed by better software that you can buy for a lower price. But it is at least easy to use and has interesting features, like Backup and Restore functionality.