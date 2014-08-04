Oculus Rift can now simulate dates ... with an anime lap

This is possibly the oddest use of the Oculus Rift we've seen.
Japanese developer Up Frontier has found a use for the Rift that involves a virtual lap ... and a leg shaped pillow in the real world.
But get your mind out of the gutter! The simulation is simply a date with an anime character where you sit on a bench with your head on her lap, or the leg pillow.
We're betting even stranger VR experiences will show up once Sony's Project Morpheus, and more headsets hit the scene.
More blips!
For less awkward blips (or more) we've got 'em all right here:
- Yo is not happy with Yolo, Yo Hodor and other copycat apps
- Tron Light Cycle is not roadworthy, says China
- Real steel: Japan wants to host first robot Olympics in 2020
Via Gizmodo