This amateur Fallout Unreal Engine 5 tech demo makes the Wasteland look gorgeous

A new tech demo was published recently showcasing what Fallout 5 could look like if developed using Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5.

The trailer comes courtesy of YouTuber Enfant Terrible , which reveals what Fallout 5 could look like if Bethesda taps into the full power and toolset of the new gaming engine. You can check out the video below and see it for yourself.

If you’re interested in seeing more from Enfant Terrible, there are other demos including a reimagining of what Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City could have looked like. There’s also several other demos that imagine Red Dead Redemption and Dead Space remakes, as well as the in-development Mass Effect 4 in Unreal Engine 5.

Analysis: Unreal Engine 5 continues to impress

Unreal Engine 5 looks like it will continue the legacy of Epic Games’ cutting edge gaming engines.

The new video shows just how powerful and complex it is, able to render decadent details like individual wisps of pollen blowing in the wind, or cheap white paint peeling back to reveal the rusting metal underneath. All of this is brilliantly rendered and it’s exactly the kind of graphical flex we should see from Fallout developer Bethesda going forward.

There’s even the train station demo that recently went viral, which is so photorealistic that until mid video, it’s easy to mistake it for real life. Seeing the potential already in the hands of casual developers, we're excited to see what this engine could do in the hands of an experienced development team.