First Xbox Live games for Windows 8 announced

A roll call of 40 Xbox Live games coming to Windows 8 has been unveiled, including some new, some classics and the now-obligatory Angry Birds.
This is the first wave of games heading to the new OS and as such they'll be available on all Windows 8 PCs, laptops and tablets from October 26; more games will be announced in due course.
Of the list of 40, some 29 come by way of Microsoft Studios; the rest come from outside studios including Rovio, Gameloft and Glu Mobile.
Exclusives
Some of the games (although it's not yet clear which) will be exclusive to Windows 8, while others are already big hitters in the mobile arena (Angry Birds, Fruit Ninja, Cut the Rope…).
The list in full:
4 Elements II Special Edition
A World of Keflings
Adera: Episode 1
Adera: Episode 2
Adera: Episode 3
Angry Birds
Angry Birds Space
Big Buck Hunter Pro
BlazBlue Calamity Trigger
Collateral Damage
Crash Course GO
Dragon's Lair
Field & Stream Fishing
Fruit Ninja
Gravity Guy
Gunstringer: Dead Man Running
Hydro Thunder Hurricane
IloMilo
iStunt 2
Jetpack Joyride
Kinectimals Unleashed
Microsoft Mahjong
Microsoft Minesweeper
Microsoft Solitaire Collection
Monster Island
PAC-MAN Championship Edition DX
Pinball FX 2
Reckless Racing Ultimate
Rocket Riot 3D
Shark Dash
Shuffle Party
Skulls of the Shogun
Taptiles
Team Crossword
The Harvest HD
Toy Soldiers Cold War
Wordament
Zombies!!!
From Major Nelson via The Verge