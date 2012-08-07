Kindle Fire gets Spotify music streaming app today

Though the Kindle Fire already has a handful of streaming music apps available, today users can now download the free Spotify app from the Amazon app store.

With the free version of Spotify, users can listen to streaming internet radio stations with intermittent commercial breaks. However, the Premium subscription offers quite a bit more listening options.

Spotify Premium costs $9.99 a month, and will allow Kindle Fire users to enjoy the "full mobile experience," while still giving them access to the desktop version of the service.

Users create and listen to custom playlists, utilize the app's social features (a Facebook account is required to sign up for either account), and won't be bothered by any commercial interruptions at all.

Spotify optimized for Android 4.0

Spotify recently received a nice update for Android 4.0: Ice Cream Sandwich, which makes the Kindle Fire version that much more enticing.

Not only does the Kindle Fire version of Spotify include upgrades like slide out navigation windows, but there are also options for crossfaded playback and creating folders for playlists.

The most important part of the Android 4.0 version of the Spotify app is the 320kpbs "extreme" sound quality.

Though how much of that quality you experience is dependent on what type of speakers/headphones you're listening through.

All told, it may have taken the Kindle Fire some nine months to get the Spotify app, but at least now there is one more feature to help it compete with the Nexus 7.