Shopify teams up with Microsoft and Oracle

In an effort to help businesses remain resilient and prepare for the future of commerce, Shopify has announced the launch of its new Global ERP Program.

Through this new offering, select Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) partners will be able to build direct integrations into the Shopify App Store. Shopify is partnering with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Oracle NetSuite, Infor, Acumatica and Brightpearl first, though it plans to add other companies to its Global ERP Program in the future.

More than 10,000 merchants currently use Shopify Plus to manage their volume and complexity including companies that started and scaled on Shopify like Allbirds and Gymshark as well as longstanding brands such as Heniz, Schwinn and Lord & Taylor. With the launch of the Shopify Global ERP Program, these businesses will have a centralized system that connects their ecommerce platform to key business data including financial and inventory.

Vice president of Shopify, Mark Bergen provided further insight on the launch of the company's Global ERP Program in a press release, saying:

“At Shopify, we support businesses during all stages of their journeys, from first sale to full scale. Regardless of their size, maturity or complexity, merchants can thrive and grow with confidence on Shopify. With the launch of the Global ERP Program, we’re demonstrating our investment in supporting our enterprise merchants. We’re excited to partner with Microsoft, NetSuite, Infor, Acumatica, and Brightpearl to bring together the best in commerce with the best in ERP. Together, we’re driving a reinvention of enterprise commerce by giving our merchants the power to manage the complexity of their business operations at scale.”

Shopify Global ERP Program

Shopify's Global ERP Program will allow merchants to access a suite of certified apps directly integrated with the ecommerce platform without having to rely on third-party implementations.

As an extension of the Shopify Plus Certified App Partner Program, the company's new offering provides partners with support from the Shopify Partner Solutions Engineering Team when building their apps while also giving merchants confidence in the apps they use for their businesses.

By integrating their ERP systems with their commerce operations, merchants will have access to accurate, up-to-date data on their inventory, products, orders and customer information. At the same time, they can ensure that the proprietary business data will seamlessly and securely flow directly between their Shopify admin and their ERP.

Shopify merchants can connect their ERP solutions for Oracle NetSuite, Infor, Acumatica and Brightpearl to their stores now while the new Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central integration will be available early next year.