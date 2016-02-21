Meet Lenovo's newest affordable Android tablet for business

Lenovo wants to make Android tablets at work more popular by launching a new business tablet called Tab3 10 that packs a fair punch at an affordable price.

Presented at MWC 2016, it is not Lenovo's first try at work tablets; it introduced the ThinkPad 10 (which runs on Windows 10) and the Yoga Tab 3 Pro, which has some business-friendly features like a projector and pen.

Optimised for enterprise mobility and vertical integration, the Tab3 10 is more affordable than Lenovo's previous devices and stands a good chance of having a bigger impact in the business and enterprise markets.

The device sports a quad-core, 64-bit processor, almost certainly a Mediatek one, clocked at 1.3GHz, either 2 or 3GB of RAM, a 10-inch FHD IPS display, 32 or 64GB onboard storage and a 7000mAh battery that lasts up to 12 hours.

To cater for demanding environments, Lenovo engineers made it splash and dustproof as well as scratchproof, thanks to a Gorilla Glass 3 panel.

Other than two cameras, a microSD card slot, 802.11ac, optional LTE, NFC and Full GPS, it runs on Android 6.0 with full support for Android for Work (includes Kiosk Mode and Google Play for Work).

Sadly, Lenovo isn't including an official keyboard sleeve that could transform the tablet into a pseudo-laptop.

The tablet will cost either $199 (about £138, AU$278) for the Wi-Fi only model, $249 (about £173, AU$348) for the 2GB/32GB/LTE model and $299 (about £208, AU$418) for the 3GB/64GB/LTE one when it launches in June 2016.