Asus launches 16:9, 17.3-inch F70 notebook

Asus today announced a F70 laptop that it calls the "world's first 17.3-inch 16:9 notebook".

HP might have something to say about that, with its HP Pavilion dv7-2045ea and Compaq CQ71-100 laptops already sporting 16:9 17.3-inch displays.

Asus goes on to claim that the F70 has a LED backlit, Full HD (1080p) screen, before admitting in its specs that the display has 1600x900-pixel resolution.

At least we can all agree that its 'Infusion styling' is unique in apparently being "reminiscent of the Aurora Borealis" - few other laptop manufacturers have tried to associate their product with an unreliable electromagnetic phenomenon that looks lovely but achieves very little.

Other features of interest could be a HDMI output for, er, watching its DVDs (there's no Blu-ray option) on a big telly, SRS surround sound from Altec Lansing speakers and a 'chiclet' keyboard that "offers a rebounding elasticity", which sounds rather fun.

If you can't wait to tinker with the F70, Asus's own Express Gate technology can boot up Skype, web, music or email functions in a flash and there's also a 1.3MP webcam on board.

With such a big screen, it comes as no surprise that the F70 weighs in at hernia-inducing 3.9kg with battery (no life figures quoted).

The F70 starts at around £860 for a 2.16GHz Intel Core 2 Duo, 4GB, 320GB, Vista Home Premium configuration, rising to £960 for a 2.26GHz chip and half a terabyte hard drive. It's available now.

--- Update --

Apparently, the F70 was the first 16:9 17.3-inch laptop when it was showcased in January, but Asus held off launching it until product was in the shops. So that's that cleared up then.