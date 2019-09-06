Huawei P30 Pro just launched in two new colors

Huawei's P30 Pro may be half a year old, but that hasn't stopped the company introducing two new colors for its latest flagship smartphone.

Alongside the Kirin 990 and FreeBuds 3, Huawei has taken to IFA 2019 to introduce two new shades of the phone that are called Misty Lavender and Mystic Blue.

They each offer a two-tone design with a reflective look on the top section of the rear of the device and a brushed metal effect on the bottom. That's as opposed to the multi-colored effect that you get on the Aura version of the P30 Pro.

(Image credit: TechRadar)

Some will be able to buy the new colors on September 20, but Huawei has yet to reveal which markets will get access to the phone.

Huawei is set to introduce the upcoming Mate 30 range at its own show in Munich on September 19. TechRadar will be in attendance and will give you the latest details as we learn them.