Avatar sequels will use underwater motion capture

It's hard not to feel a little excited about the Avatar sequels despite the justified criticism of the original's storyline - and, according to producer Jon Landau, we're going to see a new tech first with 'performance capture in water'.

James Cameron is a movie tech trailblazer, and the NAB technology summit was told by Landau that the filmmakers are exploring how to record actors getting their mo-cap on in liquid. We assume the rats in Abyss were the original testers.

Via Deadline

Blips are TechRadar's new news nuggets that you'll find percolating through the homepage - or you can see them all by hitting the blip keyword below.