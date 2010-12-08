Palit releases GTX 570 graphics cards

Palit Microsystems has come out with its own GeForce GTX 570 graphics cards, the GTX 570 and GTX 570 Sonic Platinum.

Both have the company's new mercury design and dual fans, along with four video outputs, all put together with the serious gamer in mind.

The DX11 performance of Palit's GTX 570 series is up 25 per cent on the last generation of graphics cards, and the Sonic Platinum has a huge factory overclock of 800MHz and 1280MB of 2000MHz, along with the ability to run DX10 up to eight per cent faster than a non-OC GTX 570, and six per cent faster in DX11.

Dual Fans

The GTX 570 comes with a dual fan thermal solution. There's a PWM fan with an optimized heatsink, offering quiet coolness even in the most demanding situations, and the mercury design fan cover gives contemporary styling.

The GTX 570 has 480 CUDA processor cores and the architecture enhancement on the GF110 chipset, while he GTX 570 Sonic Platinum is built from the GeForce GTX GPU, and has all the latest gaming technologies on board, including CUDA, PhysX, NVIDIA Surround, 3D Vision and SLI, making it perfect for heavy duty gaming.