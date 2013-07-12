The technology now exists for you to subject your ancestors one million years from now to drafts of your old Live Journal posts and all your terrible digital camera pictures.

Researchers at the University of Southampton have created a glass disc that can hold 360TB of data for - they suppose - over a million years.

If the world should end before then but have the common courtesy not to do so at temperatures above 1832 Fahrenheit, then your data will still be safe for extra terrestrial lifeforms unhinged in time to pick up at any point they fancy thereafter.

Professor Kazandky gushed, "It is thrilling to think that we have created the first document likely to survive the human race. This technology can secure the last evidence of civilization. All we've learnt will not be forgotten."

Let's just load it up with Taylor Swift songs and pictures of Ryan Gosling and have done.

More blips!

Pass the time until the end of civilization by perusing our fun-filled, action-packed, fun-fact-toting blips.