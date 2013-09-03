Lenovo plays the long game with 21:9 ThinkVision monitor

Ultra-wide monitors and PCs are cropping up on a regular basis these days, so it's little surprise to see that Lenovo's unveiled its own cinematic panel at Berlin's IFA conference.

The company's ThinkVision LT2934z uses a 21:9 panoramic aspect ratio, rather than the commonly found 16:9, which it claims offers 33% more real estate by bumping up the resolution to 2560x1080 pixels.

Though you aren't getting any extra height over a regular full-HD monitor, Lenovo claims the aspect ratio lends it a cinematic feel for streaming video, watching Blu-ray films or playing games.

Well connected

Its connectivity options include VGA, HDMI 1.4, MHL, Dual-link DVI-D, USB 3.0 and USB 2.0. Features of interest to professional users include a HD webcam, dual array microphone and speakers for VoIP calls, and a Picture-in-Picture mode that lets you take on several tasks at once.

Lenovo's ThinkVision LT2934z will be available from November priced from £699.