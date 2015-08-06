Fiat Chrysler knew about hacking risk for 18 months

Update: Fiat Chrysler spokesperson Eric Mayne has provided Bloomberg the following response: "Prior to last month, the precise means of the demonstrated manipulation was not known."

Original story follows...

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles could be forced to answer to US authorities after it was reported by Bloomberg that the company had known for 18 months that vehicles equipped with the Uconnect entertainment system were vulnerable to hacking.

Despite learning of the system's vulnerability back in January 2014, the company chose not to inform the US' National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) at the time as it felt there was no safety concern.

It wasn't until a pair of of computer security experts made the issue public by sabotaging a Jeep remotely that NHTSA forced the company to act, recalling 1.4 million vehicles just eight days after the problem became known to the regulators.

The revelation just adds to Fiat Chrysler's woes, which include a $105 million fine in June for nearly two-dozen botched recalls.