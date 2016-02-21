How to safely clean Windows 10's registry

Let's be honest: we're not big fans of Registry cleaning tools. We've seen first-hand the damage they can do to perfectly functioning Windows systems. They're often billed as a magic cure for problems or promise performance improvements, but if you scan blindly and let a Registry cleaning tool simply delete everything it finds you'll eventually run into trouble – and you won't notice any speed boost either.

Despite all this, Registry cleaning tools can help fix problems by tracking down rogue entries and deleting them – the trick is knowing how to use them carefully.

In this tutorial, we'll show you how to selectively search for, analyse and remove entries. Just as importantly, I'll also reveal how to put them back again should your clean-out create more problems than it solves.