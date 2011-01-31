11 Unix Commands Every Mac Geek Should Know

Just imagine, a little over 20 years ago we were barely able to drag a mouse across the screen, let alone get around a desktop interface without typing in a few command lines. Forunately, things have drastically changed, but the command line still provides a powerful way of interacting with your Mac.
Unfortunately, most Mac users never dive into Unix because of how intimidating it can seem at first. But familiarizing yourself with it -- even a little bit -- is a great way to build up your coding arsenal. We rounded up some of the most utilized Unix commands you should know so you can get started tinkering with Terminal.