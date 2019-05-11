Best interactive kiosk providers of 2019

The increase in computerization and digital communications means that interactive kiosks have become common for providing customer engagement and information.

Self-service kiosks are one of the more obvious applications, as they can support staff by providing a more efficient way to process and direct customer inquiries. Even with hardware and maintenance fees, interactive kiosks should still be very cost-effective in the long-term, especially because they can be used to provide out-of-hours support, but also because they can be set up in locations that might be difficult to continually staff. This can be particularly useful for taking payments in areas that might see 24-hour footfall, such as on transport routes.

Even better, automated language provisions means they can service a wider range of people and customers, and with touchscreen interfaces that are easy to use, interactive kiosks can be not just user-friendly but also ADA compliant.

Additionally, interactive kiosks can also extend marketing services as digital signage, promoting the latest products and/or services, else host paid-for advertising services. They can also simply serve as wayfinders by displaying interactive maps around shopping malls, trade shows, corporate buildings, as well as museums and other complexes.

While there are some ready-made kiosk solutions, some degree of customization will always be required in terms of features and functions. Because of this, you are unlikely to find flat-rate fees advertised and instead will need to contact the supplier for a quote.

In the meantime, interactive kiosks are becoming an ordinary part of the user experience, and here we'll list the best providers.

We've also highlighted the best trade show display providers

Want your company or services to be added to this buyer’s guide? Please email your request to desire.athow@futurenet.com with the URL of the buying guide in the subject line.

Image Credit: Kiosk Information Systems (Image credit: Image Credit: Kiosk Information Systems)

Self-service kiosks for a variety of industries

Large number of types

Software provided

Multiple feature options

Kiosk Information Systems are leading provider of interactive kiosks, as well as the software, applications, and design features require to use them. Main market areas include retail kiosks, security kiosks, healthcare kiosks, gaming kiosks, and locker systems, as well as payment, ticketing, and check-in self-service kiosks. Founded in 1993, Kiosk are now part of the Posiflex group, and are based in Louisville, CO.

Their interactive kiosks can usually include an LCD display with a touchscreen interface, keyword and trackball, credit card reader, barcode scanner, fingerprint reader, as well as a printer for issuing tickets and/or receipts, where required.

For software, Kiosk provides its own platform based on core modules, which can be customized according to customer needs. New coding and third-party development can also be included as part of a solution. There are a variety of options available, such as for bill payment, locker software, vending, ticketing, and rental solutions. A remote management is also deployed which can connect through a cloud-based web app, allowing feature updates as well as general administration.

Kiosk provides a number of brochures and downloadable resources from its websites, providing further information on what's involved in designing, developing, and deploying an interactive kiosk.

Image Credit: Meridian (Image credit: Image Credit: Meridian)

Indoor and outdoor interactive kiosks with payment support

Wide range of types

Multiple features

In house software provision

Meridian provides interactive kiosks for indoor and outdoor use, and the software for their secure use and remote management, which can include features such as ticketing, check-in, and bill payments, as well as for EV charging, smart lockers, and of course digital signage. Founded in 1999, the company operates from a thirteen acre campus in North Carolina.

The software used for the kiosks is the company's own mzero platform, which can provide secure kiosk browser to run web applications. Meridian also provide a Software Development Kit (SDK) so that companies can customize their own kiosk experience, using a range of modules to work with built-in hardware components, such as scanners, cameras, payment devices, and dispensing devices. There's also an advertising platform and interactive building directory available. A management portal can be operated remotely from any device, to allow for diagnostic reports and analytics.

Meridian has provided interactive kiosks for a number of industries, which include automotive, corporate, entertainment, food, healthcare, hospitality, and retail. They also provide online resources, insights, white papers, and well as case studies and infographics.

Image Credit: Redyref (Image credit: Image Credit: Redyref)

Built to order interactive kiosks

Range of self-service and information kiosks

Variety of features

Software development provided

Redyref designs, builds, and supplies a wide range of interactive kiosks, from standing to wall-mounted, desk-mounted to outdoor, as well as custom QSR kiosks. They also develop their own software in house for powering the kiosks, which can be customized to provide a wide range of self-service kiosk solutions.

Their interactive kiosks are designed to cover a wide-range of industries, such as retail, food service, self-ticketing and bill payments, as well as self-service check in. They can be supplied with a number of monitor sizes, as well as biometric scanners, printers, card readers, cameras, and PIN pads.

Once features have been selected for a kiosk, RedyRef’s in-house engineering team put together design specifications. This is followed by prototype fabrication to allow for proper testing and see if any further changes are required. Once the project moves forward again, production and deployment follows, with the kiosks being shipped to their required locations.

Redyref can also provide a range of information kiosks and self-service payment kiosks. For a quote, you will need to contact the company directly.

Image Credit: SlabbKiosks (Image credit: Image Credit: SlabbKiosks)

Interactive kiosks with POS functionality

interactive kiosks and ATMs

Biometric features

Windows or Linux platforms

SlabbKiosks is a provider of self-standing, wall-mounted, or outdoor interactive kiosks, as well as POS solutions, and is based in Arizona. Featured services include touch menus for restaurants, self-service ticking and printing, as well as ATM machines. However, Slabbkiosks also provide solutions across different industries and custom specifications, for example, automated retail, locker solutions, self-checkouts, educational and healthcare kiosks, as well as payment, printing, and table solutions.

The company can provide the necessary software from existing libraries for specific functions, as well as work with third-parties for more complex applications, such as for biometric scanning, iris scanning, as well as secure browsing and remote management. Typical platforms are Windows or Linux, with a range of common databases, languages, and web server software available to use.

The design to deployment cycle can take up to five months, with two months spent developing and testing a prototype, with insights and changes implemented in a pilot development phase, before a logistics strategy is put in place for the final roll-out and deployment of the kiosks.

Image Credit: Advanced Kiosks (Image credit: Image Credit: Advanced Kiosks)

Custom interactive kiosk hardware and software

Big range of kiosk types

Pre-installed software

VoIP option

Advanced Kiosks is a leading provider of interactive kiosks, manufacturing both the hardware as well as the software required to run the kiosks. Based in Concord, NH, they can provide a wide range of kiosk types to choose from, such as for ticketing and retail, towers, monolith, and desk kiosks, as well as island and thru-wall kiosks.

For the software, Advanced Kiosks provide their own in-house solution called the Zamok Software Suite, which comes pre-installed on all models and provides tools for management and hardware support, as well as integration with third party software and content as required.

All of the kiosks can cover a wide range of functions, such as credit card capture, document scanning, printing, surveys and reviews, and can provide additional support VoIP if requested. For management purposes, there are a number of design templates available to create screen features, and notifications and alerts are built in as part of their remote management feature.

On top of phone and online ticketing support, Advanced Kiosks also provide documentation and resources on their website to provide better insights for getting the most out of your interactive kiosk.