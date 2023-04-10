Vertagear PL4800 review - high-end comfort at a cost

The Vertagear PL4800 is an incredibly comfortable, sturdy, and somewhat stylish gaming chair. With 4D armrests, brilliant lower back support, and breathable fabric, it’s a great choice for those willing to spend extra money on a high-end model.

Why you can trust TechRadar We spend hours testing every product or service we review, so you can be sure you’re buying the best. Find out more about how we test.

The Vertagear PL4800 is a high-end gaming chair for those who spend a lot of time working from home or gaming. Thanks to the ContourMax Lumbar, the backrest adapts itself to your body to support a healthy posture with exceptional comfort.

However, it’s important to note that the Vertagear PL4800 lands at the higher end of gaming chairs, with prices falling around the $600 / £500 / €600 / AUS$900 mark. If you can afford to spend this sort of money, then a Vertagear PL4800 is a good investment; with a sturdy and high-quality build, this gaming chair easily makes it into our best gaming chairs and most comfortable gaming chairs categories.

Today's best Vertagear PL4800 deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Vertagear PL4800 Gaming Chair: Price and Availability

While the price tag for the Vertagear PL4800 is relatively steep at $580 / £484 / €580 / AUS$895, you can currently find it on sale at Vertagears official website (opens in new tab). However, with these sales comes less product availability. It’s also available through online retailers such as Dell and Amazon. Availability currently seems the strongest in the US and Australia with the UK lacking at the time of writing.

Many third-party retailers and even Vertagear’s official store have dwindling stock, with some designs and colors unavailable. While this is hardly ideal, it doesn’t mean you’ll never be able to get your hands on one of these chairs; you may just need to wait a little longer to get the one you desire.

Vertagear PL4800 Gaming Chair: Assembly

(Image credit: Future)

Setting up the Vertagear PL4800 was straightforward and enjoyable. I haven’t built many gaming chairs, so I was slightly apprehensive when I first saw an intimidatingly large and heavy box. However, my worries quickly dissipated after I opened the package and found the clearly labelled parts and informative instruction manual.

Overall it took me 30 minutes to assemble the Vertagear PL4800, but you could quickly build this faster if you were in a rush. The instructions were clear and easy to follow without sounding condescending, and every part slotted easily into where it needed to be.

The hardest part was finally placing the back of the chair onto the braces, but as long as you push the chair down slightly while screwing in the side bolts, you shouldn’t have any problem lining up the bolt holes.

Vertagear PL4800 Gaming Chair: Design and features

(Image credit: Future)

While there isn’t a massive range of designs and colors for the Vertagear PL4800, the ones on offer are understated and sleek. I have a colorful and bright set-up, so I chose the black-and-white design.

This monotone design looks cool without trying too hard, and it also means I can change the color scheme of my set-up without worrying about the chair sticking out like a sore thumb.

The 4D armrests have also been a surprisingly welcome addition. This feature means you can move the armrest in four dimensions: height, sideways, front, and back. Before, I was just worried about my spine and lumbar support, but having these incredibly adjustable armrests has helped my posture and wrist support immensely, especially as I spend a lot of time at my desk for work and gaming.

Vertagear PL4800 Gaming Chair: Performance

(Image credit: Vertagear / Future)

The Vertagear PL4800 has set a pretty high bar for gaming chairs. Before getting this chair, I had switched through some mediocre options. My last chair didn’t even have a functioning backrest, so finally sitting on this high-quality seat was a welcome change.

The ContourMax Lumbar support steals the show. Having great lower back support has improved my posture, and as someone who has had acute back pain and sits at a desk for many hours of the day, this feature is a great help. The headrest also helps support your entire spine, as I find myself sitting dead straight most of the time without any effort.

The seat itself is also surprisingly comfortable. As I said before, I spend a lot of my time sitting at a desk (possibly too much), so having a comfortable chair to sit on all day is a great asset. However, I will say it has made every other chair I sit in now seem far more uncomfortable by comparison.

Finally, I have to mention the fabric. While it’s great that this chair looks stylish, it’s even better that it’s functional. Vertagear uses a coffee-ground breathable cloth that neutralizes bacteria growth, is quick-drying, and is incredibly comfortable to sit on. All of these features make the Vertagear PL4800 function like a brilliant gaming chair that is the whole package.

Should I buy the Vertagear PL4800

Buy if…

Good lumbar support

You spend a lot of your time working or gaming at your desk and require high-quality lumbar support.



You want something that looks nice and functions well

Thanks to the muted colour scheme, the Vertagear PL4800 is an understated and stylish chair that can fit into any gaming set-up and even a home office. It also has substance with quick-drying and comfortable material that’ll immediately win you over.

Don’t buy if…

You don’t want to spend the big bucks

While the Vertagear PL4800 is a brilliant gaming chair, it hits the higher price range. You get what you pay for in the brilliant features; however, check out our best cheap gaming chairs for other chairs that tick your boxes at a lower price.