Top API testing firm APIsec exposed customer data during security lapse

News
By published

Unprotected APIsec database found sitting unprotected online

Data Breach
Image Credit: Shutterstock (Image credit: Shutterstock)
  • Researchers found an unprotected database containing sensitive customer data
  • It belongs to APIsec, a company specializing in API security testing
  • Affected customers were allegedly notified

APIsec, a company specializing in proactive, automated, and continuous API security testing, may have inadvertently leaked sensitive customer data online, experts have said.

The discovery was first made by cybersecurity researchers UpGuard, and later confirmed by the company itself.

The data was being stored in an internet-connected database that wasn’t password-protected, and has apparently remained like that for “several” days before being locked down as soon as UpGuard notified APIsec.

Monitor your credit score with TransUnion starting at $29.95/month

Monitor your credit score with TransUnion starting at $29.95/month

TransUnion is a credit monitoring service that helps you stay on top of your financial health. With real-time alerts, credit score tracking, and identity theft protection, it ensures you never miss important changes. You'll benefit from a customizable online interface with clear insights into your credit profile. Businesses also benefit from TransUnion’s advanced risk assessment tools.

Preferred partner (What does this mean?)

View Deal

Notifying affected customers

Since the company tracks its clients’ APIs for security weaknesses, most of the data was generated by its own products.

Some of the data dated back to 2018, and included both customer employees and users’ names, email addresses, as well as API security posture information. Since this data included things like whether or not 2FA was activated, it is the type of information that can prove quite useful for a threat actor.

APIsec reportedly first tried to downplay the importance of the incident, saying the database held “test data”, that it wasn’t the company’s production database, and that it didn’t hold customer data, but changed its stance when presented with information suggesting otherwise.

Apparently, UpGuard found evidence that the database also held data from real-world corporate customers, including names and emails, and scan results.

When TechCrunch shared the information with APIsec, it later said that it notified customers whose personal information was found in the data. However, it didn’t want to say how many people were affected, nor did it want to share a copy of the breach notification letter.

Unprotected databases remain one of the key causes of sensitive data leaks. Many organizations use the cloud to host information about their employees, clients, or customers, forgetting the fact that cloud hosting works on a shared responsibility model.

You might also like

Sead Fadilpašić

Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about security
Close up of a person touching an email icon.

Florida Department of State data breach may have exposed information of 500,000 people
Security padlock in circuit board, digital encryption concept

Ivanti products targeted by dangerous malware yet again
The YouTube logo on a landscape smartphone

Block YouTube ads on your PC or smartphone for free in just 30 seconds and get Amazon gift cards
See more latest
Most Popular
Nintendo Switch 2
The Nintendo Switch 2 dev kits reportedly don't feature 4K output
Rhaenyra Targaryen scowling as she stands on a beach with Syrax in the background in House of the Dragon season 2
House of the Dragon showrunner hits back at George R.R. Martin criticism as filming begins on hit HBO TV show's third season
Close up of a person touching an email icon.
Florida Department of State data breach may have exposed information of 500,000 people
Security padlock in circuit board, digital encryption concept
Ivanti products targeted by dangerous malware yet again
An image of the Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 Direct live build-up: the start time, live countdown, latest news, rumors, and our predictions before the big show
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Wednesday, April 2 (game #1164)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Wednesday, April 2 (game #661)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Wednesday, April 2 (game #395)
The Last of Us is reportedly getting a mysterious physical PS5 special edition soon and I think it could be a bundle containing both games
Intel Logo
New Intel CEO says company will spin off non-Core units, tells customers to "be brutally honest with us"