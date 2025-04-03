Old Stripe APIs are being hijacked for credit card skimmer attacks

News
By published

A legacy Stripe Sources API is being used to process fraudulent payments

Credit cards payment being made through phone
(Image credit: Pexels / Anete Lusina)
  • Researchers found more than four dozen ecommerce sites infected with a credit card skimmer
  • The skimmer abused a deprecated Stripe API to validate the information
  • Users are advised to migrate to the new API

Legacy Stripe APIs are being hijacked to process fraudulent payments done on compromised ecommerce websites, experts have warned.

Cybersecurity researchers Jscrambler have outlined a campaign which has been ongoing since at least late August 2024, with at least 49 ecommerce sites compromised with a credit card skimmer.

The final number of victims is probably a lot bigger, though, since the investigation is still ongoing.

Monitor your credit score with TransUnion starting at $29.95/month

Monitor your credit score with TransUnion starting at $29.95/month

TransUnion is a credit monitoring service that helps you stay on top of your financial health. With real-time alerts, credit score tracking, and identity theft protection, it ensures you never miss important changes. You'll benefit from a customizable online interface with clear insights into your credit profile. Businesses also benefit from TransUnion’s advanced risk assessment tools.

Preferred partner (What does this mean?)

View Deal

"Sophisticated campaign"

On these 49 websites, however, the attackers injected a malicious JavaScript code that overlaid the legitimate checkout page with a fake one. The overlaid landing page then harvested people’s payment information and, upon completion, served them a fake error asking them to reload the page.

The attackers would then use an old Stripe API, called “api.stripe[.]com/v1/sources”, to process the payments.

Jscrambler says that the attackers could “easily do that later” as well, using carding bots or dark web services.

However, there are benefits to doing it client-side, mostly since all websites were already using the API as part of their normal payment flow.

Furthermore, many security tools and researchers often use invalid credit card details as part of their work, so not skimming in these cases means being less likely to be detected.

How these websites got compromised is anyone’s guess, but Jscrambler speculates that the attackers were most likely abusing different vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. WooCommerce, WordPress, and PrestaShop sites were all targeted.

"This sophisticated web skimming campaign highlights the evolving tactics attackers use to remain undetected," the researchers said. "And as a bonus, they effectively filter out invalid credit card data, ensuring that only valid credentials are stolen."

The best way to mitigate this risk is to use the newest Stripe API to process the information. The one abused in these attacks has been deprecated in favor of the PaymentMethods API in May 2024.

Via The Hacker News

You might also like

Sead Fadilpašić

Sead is a seasoned freelance journalist based in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He writes about IT (cloud, IoT, 5G, VPN) and cybersecurity (ransomware, data breaches, laws and regulations). In his career, spanning more than a decade, he’s written for numerous media outlets, including Al Jazeera Balkans. He’s also held several modules on content writing for Represent Communications.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about security
Verizon logo on a building with blue sky above

Verizon security flaw could allow hackers to view entire call history
Close up of a Royal Mail van

Royal Mail investigating possible data breach after supplier targeted
ScalaHosting logo

Here's what I think of ScalaHosting's SPanel
See more latest
Most Popular
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Friday, April 4 (game #663)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, April 4 (game #397)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Friday, April 4 (game #1166)
The Mail app running on iOS, with categories shown on-screen.
Apple's first iOS 18.5 beta makes it easier to get the old-style Apple Mail back
Five Nights At Freddy&#039;s 2 teaser image showing two animatronic eyes on a black background
Five Nights at Freddy's 2 gets December 2025 release date and first teaser, but you won't be able to watch it at home straight away
Verizon logo on a building with blue sky above
Verizon security flaw could allow hackers to view entire call history
The Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2 controllers on a stand
Nintendo confirms the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con controllers have been 'designed from the ground up' and I couldn't be happier
Close up of a Royal Mail van
Royal Mail investigating possible data breach after supplier targeted
Adobe Generative Extend in Premiere Pro
Adobe Premiere Pro updates bring some serious AI power
A still image from a Studio Ghibli film called Ponyo
Is ChatGPT's Studio Ghibli craze a copyright timebomb? Here's the verdict from expert lawyers