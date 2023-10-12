OST and PST Tools - Here are all the 20 paid and free software, trials and services I found

OST and PST files are file formats for storing data on Microsoft Outlook, such as emails, attachments, contacts, notes, etc. Microsoft Outlook creates either file depending on the type of email account you signed in with (Office 365, Exchange, POP, or IMAP).

OST stands for Offline Storage Table. It is a file format that allows you to work offline and synchronize your changes online with the Microsoft Exchange server. OST files are created automatically when you set up an Exchange account on Microsoft Outlook. You'll appreciate an OST file if you have an irregular network connection; you can access your mailbox locally and edit files, and it’ll automatically sync online when your network comes back on.

PST stands for Personal Storage Table (PST). It is a file format for storing data locally on your computer instead of online email servers. You can only manipulate the data locally.

OST files are encrypted and require authentication from a linked profile. Hence, they can't be imported into another Outlook profile, unlike PST files that need no authentication and can be accessed from any Outlook profile.

Sometimes, you may need to convert OST files to PST files, and you can do that using various conversion tools. This article will show you the top 20 OST to PST converters you can choose from. They include:

1. Advik OST to PST Converter Advik Software is an American technology company specializing in backup and archiving tools for Windows users. It offers advanced software that quickly converts OST files into PST formats. You can convert files without any size limit and maintain the OST file hierarchy and metadata. You can split large OST files into smaller PST files of different variations, e.g., 5GB and 10 GB. You can also convert the OST file into a PST file of the same size. This tool also lets you repair damaged OST files before converting them. This tool supports OST files created with Outlook 2019, 2016, 2013, and all preceding versions. It works with Windows 11 and all preceding versions. The free version of this tool can convert a maximum of 25 OST files. For anything above 25, you’ll have to pay for the premium version, which starts from $49 for an annual license for two PCs.

2. Stellar Converter for OST Stellar is another prominent software company focused on data recovery and backup tools. It offers an advanced OST to PST converter with an intuitive user interface. You can use this tool to convert large files with 100% precision. The file will maintain its hierarchy and metadata as it switches from OST to PST. This tool lets you automatically locate OST files from their default locations. If you already know the location, you can manually browse and select the OST file to convert it. This converter extracts all the items from OST and converts them precisely to PST. You can preview the OST files before converting them, and be sure you choose the exact files you want to convert. You can automatically split large files into smaller PST files to prevent data corruption. The free version lets you preview and convert a maximum of 20 files. To remove this limitation, you can pay for the Corporate plan at $79 annually, Technician at $149 annually, or Toolkit at $199 annually.

3. Aryson OST to PST Converter Aryson Technologies is an Indian software company specializing in utilities for Windows, macOS, and Linux PCs. It offers a tool to convert OST files to PST files and many other formats. This tool is easy to use. After installing it, click Add File to select the files you want to convert and click OK. You can preview the OST files and choose the destination folder you want to save them. Click OK again and wait for the conversion to finish. Aryson’s converter offers an intuitive interface that you can easily understand. It converts files quickly and easily while maintaining their integrity. The free version of this tool can preview and covert 50 files at most. To remove this limitation, you can pay for the premium plan, which starts at $49 for a one-year license.

4. SysInfoTools OST to PST Converter SysInfoTools offers one of the best solutions for converting OST files to PST. You can convert files quickly and accurately without any data loss. This software also lets you convert OST files to many other formats. You can convert single or multiple OST files simultaneously. Launch the software, select the files or folders you want to convert, and let it do its job. This software allows you to remove duplicate files and convert entire folders while maintaining their hierarchy. This tool has an intuitive interface that you can easily navigate. You should face a few issues converting OST files to PST with it. The free version lets you convert a maximum of 50 files per folder, and you’ll need to pay for a premium plan for anything above that number. The premium plan costs $49 for a one-year license, $199 for a 3-year license, $299 for a 5-year license, or $399 for a lifetime license.

5. BitRecover OST to PST Converter Wizard BitRecover, as the name suggests, is a software company specializing in recovery tools. It also offers an advanced tool for converting OST files to PST formats. You can convert files without any size limitations. You can maintain the size during conversion or split large files into smaller versions of 2 GB, 5 GB, 10 GB, etc. Unlike many other converters, this tool works with both Windows and macOS PCs. It works with Windows 11 and below and the latest macOS versions. This tool can automatically detect Outlook OST files on your PC to be converted to PST files; this feature is helpful for people finding it difficult to locate the OST files on their PC. If you already know the location on your PC, you can manually browse and select OST files to convert them. This tool costs $39 for an annual license for 2 PCs, $49 for 5 PCs, or $99 for 10 PCs.

6. Shoviv OST to PST Converter Shoviv, an Indian software company, offers a converter to transform OST files into PST and many other formats like vCard, HTML, EML, etc. This tool converts different types of OST data, including contacts, emails, journals, notes, etc. It can process and convert files without any size restrictions. You can wholly convert large files or split them into smaller PST files to reduce data corruption risks. Shoviv's converter lets you preview your OST files before converting them. It maintains the hierarchy and integrity of files and folders after converting them. This tool lets you export OST files into Office 365 and also fix damaged OST files before converting them. The free version of this tool lets you convert a maximum of 50 files for each folder. To remove such limitations, you can pay for a premium plan starting at $49 for an annual license for 1 PC.

7. Kernel For OST To PST Kernel for OST to PST Converter is another advanced tool for converting your files. It’s a favorite solution for Microsoft experts and IT professionals. This tool can easily convert OST files to PST and other formats like TXT, HTML, RTF, MSG, DOC, etc. You can convert files individually or convert multiple files simultaneously. This tool has an intuitive interface that makes it enjoyable to use. It preserves folder hierarchy and integrity after conversion. You can convert files without any size restrictions, and it's compatible with all versions of Microsoft Outlook and Exchange Server. The free version of this tool lets you convert at most 25 files per folder. You can buy a premium plan and remove this limitation: $49 for 1 year for 2 PCs, a $99 lifetime license for 20 PCs, a $199 lifetime license for unlimited PCs under the same network, or $299 for a lifetime license for unlimited PCs for multiple enterprise networks.

8. SysTools OST to PST Converter SysTools is a popular OST to PST Converter, not to be confused with SysInfoTools; they are different. This tool makes it easy to convert OST files into PST and other formats like NSF, EML, MSG, MBOX, etc. You can also export OST files into document formats like PDF, TXT, HTML, etc. SysTools lets you convert individual files or multiple files simultaneously. Just choose the files or folders you want to convert, and the software goes to work. SysTools makes it easy to search your hard drives to detect OST files. This tool is compatible with both Windows and macOS. The free demo version lets you convert 25 files per folder. You can pay for the premium plan to remove this limitation; it starts from $49 for an annual license for 1 PC. If unsatisfied with the tool, there’s a 30-day money-back guarantee window to request a refund.

9. ZOOK OST to PST Converter Zook Software is an Indian technology company specializing in email utilities. It provides a Converter that lets users quickly migrate emails, notes, contacts, etc., from the OST to PST format. You can convert single files or multiple files simultaneously. The software preserves the meta properties and structure of OST files after their conversion to PST. This tool can convert crashed, corrupted, and cached files. You can split large OST files into multiple small parts to reduce the chances of data corruption. Similarly, you can merge multiple OST files into one PST file. This software works with all Outlook versions, including 2021, 2019, 2016, 2013, 2010, etc. It's available in different languages: English, German, French, Italian, and Dutch. You can pay $49 for a Personal license covering 2 PCs or $199 for a Corporate license compatible with many PCs.

10. Offline OST to PST Converter The Offline OST to PST Converter is a simple converter that anyone can use. You can install it on any computer running Windows and Microsoft Outlook. As the name suggests, you don't need an internet connection to use this tool to convert OST files to PST. The conversion occurs locally; you don't need to upload files to an external web server. There are no restrictions on the number or sizes of files you can convert. You can preview the contents of an OST file before converting it, and be sure to choose the exact one you want to convert. To avoid data corruption, you can split large OST files into multiple PST files. This tool costs $39 for a Personal license, $59 for a Business license, or $99 for a Site license.

11. Softaken OST To PST Converter Softaken offers an effective solution to convert your OST files to PST. You can convert Outlook emails, notes, attachments, calendars, contacts, etc. This tool is available for both the Windows and macOS operating systems. Softaken is effective at scanning and repairing corrupted OST files to make them eligible for conversion. It can convert large OST files into smaller PST files to avoid corruption. You can convert individual files or convert multiple files simultaneously. Softaken retains the file structure and metadata after converting from OST to PST. You can preview your files before converting them. This tool works with Microsoft Outlook 2019, 2016, 2013, 2010, 2007, 2002, and older versions. Pricing starts from $49 for an annual license for one PC. You can request a refund within 30 days if unsatisfied with its performance.

12. GainTools OST to PST Converter GainTools Software offers an OST to PST converter that works with all versions of Outlook and the Microsoft Exchange Server. It converts files quickly and accurately, maintaining their metadata and original structure after the conversion. Like most rival tools, you can convert single files or perform batch conversions on multiple files simultaneously. This tool has no limit on the size of OST files to convert. It can convert very large files, maintaining their sizes or splitting them into multiple small files. This tool has a simple interface you can easily understand. The interface looks outdated but does its job well. Any layman can operate it; just add the files you want to upload and take the software to work. GainTools lets you customize your conversion results; you can convert an entire dataset or export specific folders of OST files to POST. The conversion results depend on exactly what you want. Pricing starts from $39 for an annual license for 1 PC.

13. KDETools OST to PST Converter KDETools offers a safe and secure OST to PST converter for Windows and macOS users. This tool lets you convert OST mailboxes into PST and other formats like HTML, EM, PST, PDF, etc. You can convert single files or batch conversion on multiple files simultaneously. After conversion, the OST files retain metadata, such as the From, To, Cc, Bcc, Date, etc. This tool is easy to use. Just add the files you want to convert, and KDETools will take them to work. There's no size restriction; you can convert very large OST files and split them into smaller PST parts. This tool generates a log report after every conversion, which you can present to external stakeholders. The free version of this tool lets you convert at most 30 items from a single folder. To remove this limitation, you can pay for the premium version, which starts at $49 annually for a license covering 1 PC.

14. Regain OST to PST Converter Regain Software offers an OST to PST converter that's easy to use. This tool allows you to recover corrupted OST files and convert them to PST and other file formats. The files retain their hierarchy and integrity after conversion. You can convert single files or multiple files at the same time. This tool lets you preview your files before converting them. Regain lets you export OST files into Office 365, Live Exchange, Gmail, Yahoo Mail, Hotmail, etc. There’s no size limit; you can convert large files as a whole or into smaller bits of PST files. This tool doesn’t stop at PST conversion; you can convert OST files into other formats like HTML, TGZ, ICS, MSG, MBOX, etc. Regain offers a free version of its tool but with significant limitations: at most 30 files per folder. To remove the limitation, you can pay $39 for an annual license for 2 PCs, $79 for a lifetime license for 20 PCs, or $149 for a lifetime license for 50 PCs.

15. eSoftTools OST to PST Converter eSoftTools offers an advanced tool for converting OST files to PST. You can convert files individually or in bulk. Like most other tools, eSoftTools lets you split large OST files into multiple PST files to prevent file size-related issues. Unlike the modern, responsive interface you’d find in many rival tools, this tool's interface looks outdated. However, it’s still effective at its job and easy to use. After installing this software, click Add OST to choose the files you want to convert, preview them, and click the Convert button to begin the process. Any technical layman can understand how to use it. Pricing starts at $29 for an annual license for 2 PCs.

16. ATS OST to PST Converter Advanced Technology Software (ATS) offers software that makes converting OST files to PST a cakewalk. This tool can convert different types of files, including emails, calendars, notes, journals, etc. As expected, the metadata of the files stays intact after conversion. ATS can convert both encrypted and unencrypted files. Users can scan and recover OST files from different parts of their PCs. ATS doesn’t end at OST to PST conversion; you can convert OST into other formats like vCard, vCal, NSF, PDF, etc. This tool works with all versions of Microsoft Windows and Outlook. Pricing starts at $29 for a license for 1 PC, with a 30-day money-back guarantee period.

17. SysBud OST to PST Converter SysBud offers a bespoke solution for converting OST files to PST. It has an appealing, responsive interface that makes it enjoyable to use. It uses advanced algorithms to convert OST files to PST while maintaining their hierarchy and integrity. This software can work on corrupted or damaged OST files; it'll still retrieve and convert them into PST. You can convert many files simultaneously, i.e., batch conversion. There’s no limit on the size of files you can convert. You can pause and resume your conversion task at will. The premium plan costs $49 for an annual license for two PCs, $149 for a 2-year Business license for 50 PCs, or $299 for a lifetime license for 100 PCs.