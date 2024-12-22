New Androxgh0st botnet targets vulnerabilities in IoT devices and web applications via Mozi integration
Researchers have recently identified a major evolution in the Androxgh0st botnet, which has grown more dangerous with the integration of the Mozi botnet’s capabilities.
What began as a web server-targeted attack in early 2024 has now expanded, allowing Androxgh0st to exploit vulnerabilities in IoT devices, CloudSEK’s Threat Research team has said.
Its latest report claims the botnet is now equipped with Mozi’s advanced techniques for infecting and spreading across a wide range of networked devices.
The resurgence of Mozi: A unified botnet infrastructure
Mozi, previously known for infecting IoT devices like Netgear and D-Link routers, was believed to be inactive following a killswitch activation in 2023.
However, CloudSEK has revealed Androxgh0st has integrated Mozi’s propagation capabilities, significantly amplifying its potential to target IoT devices.
By deploying Mozi’s payloads, Androxgh0st now has a unified botnet infrastructure that leverages specialized tactics to infiltrate IoT networks. This fusion enables the botnet to spread more efficiently through vulnerable devices, including routers and other connected technology, making it a more formidable force.
Beyond its integration with Mozi, Androxgh0st has expanded its range of targeted vulnerabilities, exploiting weaknesses in critical systems. CloudSEK’s analysis shows Androxgh0st is now actively attacking major technologies, including Cisco ASA, Atlassian JIRA, and several PHP frameworks.
In Cisco ASA systems, the botnet exploits cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerabilities, injecting malicious scripts through unspecified parameters. It also targets Atlassian JIRA with a path traversal vulnerability (CVE-2021-26086), allowing attackers to gain unauthorized access to sensitive files. In PHP frameworks, Androxgh0st exploits older vulnerabilities such as those in Laravel (CVE-2018-15133) and PHPUnit (CVE-2017-9841), facilitating backdoor access to compromised systems.
Androxgh0st’s threat landscape is not limited to older vulnerabilities. It is also capable of exploiting newly discovered vulnerabilities, such as CVE-2023-1389 in TP-Link Archer AX21 firmware, which allows for unauthenticated command execution, and CVE-2024-36401 in GeoServer, a vulnerability that can lead to remote code execution.
The botnet now also uses brute-force credential stuffing, command injection, and file inclusion techniques to compromise systems. By leveraging Mozi’s IoT-focused tactics, it has significantly widened its geographical impact, spreading its infections across regions in Asia, Europe, and beyond.
CloudSEK recommends that organizations strengthen their security posture to mitigate potential attacks. While immediate patching is essential, proactive monitoring of network traffic is also important. By tracking suspicious outbound connections and detecting anomalous login attempts, particularly from IoT devices, organizations can spot early signs of an Androxgh0st-Mozi collaboration.
