Scouted review

Scouted takes a novel approach by using AI data analytics to help its users find new jobs and positions. Although its questionnaires can be time consuming, this job site wants you to find a position that will be the right fit for you and your personality.

Scouted is one of the newer job sites on the scene, and any new site will need to have a different approach to stand out against the old hands and the recognized names.

Happily, Scouted has thrown itself into a new role with gusto. This is one of the only job sites that doesn’t focus on your resume when it comes to finding a new position – instead, this website tries to treat people’s personalities and traits with just as much weight.

Scouted's approach puts more emphasis on the individual and their background as opposed to their resume (Image credit: Scouted)

Features

The new approach is evident as soon as you load Scouted’s website. It’s got a modern design that doesn’t rely on the search engine-style interfaces that you’ll find elsewhere.

After sign up, Scouted walks you through a series of questions to better find positions suited to your personality (Image credit: Scouted)

Instead, you’ve got to sign up for a free account and build a profile using a series of questions and evaluations. This takes longer than a sign-up on most job sites, but it’s an in-depth process that builds the personality profile of each user.

Scouted starts off with the basics by asking you about your high school experience (Image credit: Scouted)

You start by answering questions about your job and education history, and you can upload your resume to the site so Scouted has a clear picture of your past. You tell the site why you’re leaving your current job and what you’re looking for in the future, and then the site diverges from the norm. You’re given five questions about your life, personality and preferences, and you can record video answers and send them off to Scouted. It takes about ten minutes, and you don’t have to complete them – but many of the jobs on Scouted require these virtual interview answers, and Scouted claims that people who answer these questions are 58% more likely to be successful in their job search.

Your answers, videos and data are sent off, and Scouted uses AI data analysis to learn about each user and present them with relevant job openings.

It’s a smart system that tries to place equal weight on personality and potential instead of just focusing on the resume. And while this new site doesn’t have the sheer number of job listings as most rivals, its approach makes it worthwhile if you want to explore every avenue during your job search – especially as it’s free for job seekers. Also bear in mind that the site’s litany of questions and its virtual interview requirements mean that it takes longer to get going with Scouted than on most other job boards.

It’s a very slick site, too. The user interface is notably more modern and cleaner than most other job-seeking sites, which makes it easy to get going once you’ve completed the setup process. You can filter results by experience level, industry, role and location, and you can opt in or out of listings that require virtual interview answers.

Scouted's Advice Portal features a number of articles that can be helpful in your job search (Image credit: Scouted)

Open your profile and you’ll find an attractive, modern design that allows you to see which parts you still need to complete, and you can add optional information like extra personality notes and photos, your skills, and what sort of salary you need. You can specify different industry and work culture preferences, and Scouted has a dashboard that instantly shows the progress of your applications. The site’s final strand is an advice portal that’s packed with articles.

Final verdict

Scouted is one of the most intriguing job sites on the market today, and it offers a markedly different experience than all of its big-name rivals.

There’s an awful lot to like here. Scouted’s approach does a tremendous job of combining your resume, personality and potential in order to deliver job listings and opportunities that you won’t get elsewhere – and those openings will be better suited to you, too.

Scouted’s unique approach does mean there are some downsides. You won’t find as many job listings here as you’ll see elsewhere, and it does take a little bit of time and trust in the process to get results.

It’s a smart system, though, and the concentration on personality traits means that it’s especially useful for college graduates or people who want to change careers – anyone who doesn’t have the benefit of a packed resume in their chosen field.