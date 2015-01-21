Canon Maxify MB5320 review

If you want a home office printer that can handle high-volume workloads, and money isn't an object, this might be perfect for you.

Canon's Maxify MB5320 is the latest installment in the company's small business hardware designed to bring low-cost printing capabilities to smaller and home offices. This is part of Canon's push to place a chokehold on the small office/home office (SOHO) market. The MB5320 is a wireless inkjet all-in-one printer priced at $399.99 (US only) with a stacked feature set and robust paper handling because, let's face it, no one likes a paper jam, especially at the office.

As you unbox the printer, the MB5320 comes with a set of starter ink cartridges, power and telephone cords, as well as a CD containing software and drivers and a setup poster. As for setup, it was pretty painless as far as installations go. My computer installed the software without any issue and the printer connected to WiFi within minutes.

Unlike some of Canon's other lines, this iteration focuses solely on business-friendly features, including low running costs, high duty cycle and fax capabilities.

Specs and features

In terms of size and design, the multifunction printer (MFP) is 13.9 by 18.3 by 18.1 inches, making it bigger than something you'd find on your desk, weighing in at 28.8 pounds. Despite being a cumbersome desk companion in terms of size, the sleek, black cube-like design with rounded edges gives the printer a feeling of sophistication that, while it may not be compact, you wouldn't find it ugly at your workstation.

The MB5320 comes complete with two 250-sheet trays and an auto-duplexer for simple two-sided printing. The top tray can also serve 4x6 inch photo paper. Interestingly enough, these trays are unique in that they "collapse" when empty or when they are used for small paper. The MFP's maximum monthly duty cycle runs to 30,000 pages, which proves useful in heavy-duty printing.

The control panel consists of a 3-inch color touch screen alongside typical MFP buttons. The majority of controls are handled via the display. The Home screen is where you'll find the primary commands – Copy, Scan, Fax and Cloud.

When using the printer for scanning, the MB5320 has a letter-size flatbed, plus a 50-sheet automatic document feeder that scans both sides of the document in a single pass. This makes for fantastic business use – cutting down on the tedious time of feeding and re-feeding pages to get both sides of a contract or other document.