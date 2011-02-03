Microsoft Arc Touch Mouse review

If you want to be flash this is a mouse you have to have, for others it's something to miss

The Microsoft Arc Touch Mouse is yet another innovative addition to the long-line of classic designs that the Microsoft Hardware group has blessed the world with over the years.

The Arc Touch Mouse attempts to take style and function to a new level in the modern mouse world by combining a wireless portable mouse with touch-sensitive features and the BlueTrack sense system.

The result is the Arc Touch. The name partly gives away its key design feature: a flexible rear section that doubles as the main wrist support and also folds flat turning the mouse off and leaving it perfect for carrying.

Beyond its physical design, the Arc Touch mouse uses an Apple Magic Mouse besting touch-sensitive wheel.

With built in haptic feedback this adds a sense of style beyond just its design through unobtrusive technology.

But the real question is it any good to mouse with?