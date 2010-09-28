XFX HD 5770

As the very cheapest of the HD 5770s we've tested, XFX's offering grabs our interest. Shop around, and you can have one of these for as little as £116 – that's a whole £35 cheaper than Sapphire's offering, with its four-screen EyeFinity capability.
And that's a claim that XFX's 5770 can't make. With just two DVI ports, a DisplayPort and no HDMI, it's a no-frills card. That lack of HDMI makes it less suited to home cinema, which leaves it as a pure gamer's card.
However, it makes up for it in elegance. While all the other 5770s we've tested are dual-width cards, the XFX is slim and single, which is a boon for smaller, sexier, SFF setups, and leaves more room in your case for components to breathe. Let's see how it fairs in the performance stakes.