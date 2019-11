Brings looks and function together in a package that's well priced too

This diminutive fellow is a gem. It looks dead classy, and is very compact, making it perfect if you're after a portable drive.

It takes IDE 2.5inch drives rather than SATA, so it's the perfect way to recycle drives from old laptops, comes with its own soft zip-top carry case and features CoolerMaster's excellent Press&Go backup software.

What's not to love?