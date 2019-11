A thoughtfully made product, but we're not sure it justifies its price

This rather unique NAS drive comes complete with a built-in wireless router, making it a good option if you don't have a wireless router already.

This made it a very good buy a year or so ago but, now that most of us have routers already, the price is a little steep.

Even so, with UPnP media streaming, web access and printer sharing, there's a lot to like.