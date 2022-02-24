Xbox and Twitch team up to make streaming on consoles even easier

Audio player loading…

Xbox and Twitch have announced they are teaming up to offer the ability to stream straight from your Xbox dashboard. Xboxes had that capability back in 2014, but the functionality hasn’t been supported for several years.

Previously players would be able to use the ‘snap’ functionality on Xbox consoles. However, when snap was updated in 2017, the ability to stream to Twitch was without an app was removed.

That is until today. As noted on the Xbox website, the ability to stream right from your Xbox dashboard is now live, making it one of the easiest ways to stream to Twitch across any platform. Previously, you would have to go into the Twitch app itself to stream from your console, but this update makes the process much simpler.

Streaming can be a daunting task for new creators to tackle, so this simplified

process, helps potential content creators get started.

This is all part of the Xbox dashboard update that went live yesterday. This functionality is cross-generational too, coming to Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles.

However, you may be wondering how to set up your console in order to stream. Here’s what you need to know if you do plan to go live.

How to go live on Twitch with your Xbox console

(Image credit: M. Andrei)

Streaming on your console is pretty easy to set up. After you’ve updated your Xbox with the latest dashboard update, press the Xbox button on your controller and move over to the Capture and Share tab.

There you will find an option called ‘Live streaming’. Select this to open up your options. You need to register a Twitch account and then link that Twitch account to your Xbox by following the instructions on screen.

Once you’ve linked up, it's straightforward. There is a ‘Go Live Now' button that starts your stream. You can also edit your stream name, so make sure to make it something enticing for viewers.

You can also plug in a webcam to your console and manage where it is placed on your feed as you stream out.

Underneath the webcam options, you will see 'More Options'. It’s important to get in here, as this is how you will really customize your stream. You’ll be able to adjust both game volume, microphone volume, and toggle your party chat on and off.

Importantly, you can also change your bitrate. This will control the quality of your stream, though it is influenced by your internet speeds. If you need some help figuring out what bitrate is best for you, go to Bitratecalc to get a better estimate. You could also use the Twitch Inspector to test streams on your laptop to get a better understanding of how to get smooth performance.

And that’s all you need to know. It’s a very easy process, making this one of the easiest ways to start Twitch streaming. If you have an Xbox and have always wanted to try, now is the best time to get to it.