Buffalo announces two new TeraStation devices

Storage and wireless solutions business Buffalo Technology has added two new devices to their TeraStation 5000 family.

The two new Intel Atom Dual-Core powered devices - the TeraStation 5200 and 5400 - are designed to provide faster transfer of large files from multiple computers than their predecessors, and add new features and functionality including the ability to be used as NAS and iSCSI storage servers simultaneously.

The TeraStation 2-Bay (TS 5200) and 4-bay (TS 5400) RAID based systems have twin NAS and iSCSI interfaces include 2GB of fast DDR3 memory installed and have two SuperSpeed USB 3.0 ports to enable the highest performance NAS to External device back up, for those who demand the highest levels of data redundancy. Additionally the systems have a new faster and easy-to-use web user interface and include an additional two USB 2.0 ports.

As you would expect the devices support data protection and duplication of data from one TeraStation to another, and also have the capability to support cloud storage services.

The systems also include Buffalo's Software suite which uniquely isn't just designed for the standard file server types of application. The software provides functions that support critical business applications such as the Buffalo surveillance server IP camera recording, built-in directly to the unit. With the Buffalo surveillance solution businesses can record from their office using the IP camera and stream it directly to the TeraStation, with each TeraStation capable of supporting and managing up to 10 IP cameras.