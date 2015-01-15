Tesla CEO Elon Musk is worried about AI turning against us

Lauded genius Stephen Hawking isn't the only high-profile figure who's worried about Siri taking control.

Tesla Motors and SpaceX CEO and Hyperloop architect Elon Musk is so worried about AI turning against its human masters that he just donated $10 million (about £6.58m, AU$12.17m) to an organization called the Future of Life Institute (FLI).

The FLI's aim is to make sure artificial intelligence remains "beneficial to humanity," through a global research program that will examine the ways AI is being used around the world.

A call for help

Musk's donation was spurred by an open letter from the FLI that featured signatures from AI scientists.

"Here are all these leading AI researchers saying that AI safety is important," Musk said. "I agree with them, so I'm today committing $10M to support research aimed at keeping AI beneficial for humanity."

The FLI will allow researchers to apply for grants from the program starting January 19.

Via Wired