Dropbox security fears, following spam email attack

Users of the online data storage solution Dropbox have reported high levels of spam email, sparking fears personal information may have been compromised.

TechCrunch reports that email accounts created exclusively for the service have been besieged by junk emails, mostly from a European organisation called "Euro Dice Exchange," whatever that is.

Dropbox says it is looking into the issue, which is only affecting European users, and says a resolution is its 'number one priority.'

'Bear with us'

In a statement that company says: "We're aware that some Dropbox users have been receiving spam to email addresses associated with their Dropbox accounts.

"Our top priority is investigating this issue thoroughly and updating you as soon as we can.

"We know it's frustrating not to get an update with more details sooner, but please bear with us as our investigation continues."

As the account is specific to the user's Dropbox account, it may be a result of a leak or hack at Dropbox itself. Stay tuned for more.

Via: TechCrunch