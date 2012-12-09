Twitter photo filters coming before 2013?

Twitter has already restricted Instagram, now it may try to nullify it

The long-rumoured Twitter photo-tweaking tool may arrive before the year is out, according to reports this weekend.

The social network is thought to be testing a new version of its mobile app, which would allow Instagram-like filters to be added to smartphone photos before they're uploaded to a feed.

AllThingsD is reporting that the company wants to get the app into the hands of its users before the festive season rolls around.

Indeed, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey may already be road testing the app, after posting black-and-white filtered photos of his Square colleagues and the wing of a plane this weekend.

Twitter on lockdown

If the reports are to be believed, Twitter's plans may have been accelerated by the new war with Instagram, which has broken out over the course of the last week.

Earlier this week, Twitter turned off the 'Cards' functionality for Instagram, which means users cannot see Instagram posts 'in-line' within Twitter feeds and have to click the link to view the photo.

That move was likely down to a combination of three potential reasons: Firstly, Twitter is desperately trying to engage users with official clients and shut down third-parties.

Secondly, Instagram is now owned by Facebook, so the gloves are off, and thirdly, Instagram recently rolled out web profiles for users, which could again be considered a threat to Twitter.

Via AllThingsD