Skype brings free New Year's Eve Wi-Fi to NYC

Skype is offering a free Wi-Fi to revellers in New York until noon on January 1st

Skype has been in a particularly giving mood this festive season and is continuing its spree of goodwill by offering free Wi-Fi in New York City for New Year's Eve.

The VoIP giant has teamed up with public Wi-Fi provider Towerstream to kindly offer free connectivity from noon on New Year's Eve until noon on January 1st.

So, if you're roaming the Big Apple and see a Skype Wi-Fi network you can log-in completely gratis and send your best wishes for 2012 without struggling with the customary NYE 3G data slowdown.

If you're using an iOS device, you'll need to download the free Skype Wi-Fi app from the App Store in order to pick up the network.

Next best thing

"New Year's Eve is all about connecting with those who matter most to you," said a post on the Skype blog.

"Skype is thrilled to once again help you maintain these meaningful connections as you ring in 2012. A Skype voice or video call with friends and family overseas or even across town is the next best thing to being there.

"Skype also encourages you to tweet with the hashtag #freeskypewifi and tell us how Skype WiFi made your New Year's Eve in NYC more enjoyable."

Skype itself has endured a rather eventful year having been bought out by Microsoft for a whopping $8.5 billion, in one of the biggest tech deals of the year.

Via: CNET