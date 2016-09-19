Skype allows Windows 10 testers to send texts from their PCs

Microsoft is letting Windows Insiders send and respond to text messages on their PC without having to reach for their phone.

Those testing preview builds of Windows 10 will be able to achieve this using Skype Preview – providing it's the default messaging app on their Windows 10 Mobile device – with this 'SMS relay' feature rolling out to users over the next couple of months.

Those of you suffering a bout of déjà vu at this point are probably remembering the similar 'Messaging Everywhere' feature which was deployed to preview builds earlier this year, and was supposedly set to arrive with the Anniversary Update.

However, that didn't happen (and it was subsequently ditched from Windows 10 previews, as well, as Engadget observes), with Microsoft instead deciding to tack this functionality onto the Skype app.

Seamless sending

The updated Skype Preview app for PC and Windows 10 Mobile allows you to send SMS and MMS messages direct from your computer seamlessly alongside your usual Skype chats.

As mentioned, you need to ensure that your smartphone running Windows has Skype Preview set as the default messaging app (under Settings), and on your PC, you need to head to Skype Preview settings and make sure that you select 'Enable Skype on this device to sync my SMS messages.' Then you should be good to go.

Microsoft notes that Skype Preview has a number of fresh features aside from text messaging on PCs, including the ability to hide conversations, and to fire up Skype calls or chats directly from websites or apps (using Skype URIs).

Further additions planned include improved messaging with elements like keyboard shortcuts and the ability to drag-and-drop URLs straight from your browser window.

In the bigger picture, Microsoft's major plans include the introduction of Skype Teams, its own messaging service which is a rival to the highly successful Slack.