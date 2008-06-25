Wakey wakey: All the news in 30 seconds

Wednesday, the day of Wednes, has crept up on us once more, looking a little like the pinnacle of the week's work before the long coast down to the weekend.

But if you are still looking for the best in procrastination news, then we have sought the hottest tech stories from the cities that never sleep (apart from when we're awake) for our overnight round-up.

Apple-tif

The existence of an Apple store in New Zealand could well cost true fanatics a pretty penny, with someone carrying a book of world times working out that the first 3G iPhone will actually be available in Auckland, Wellington AND Christchurch.

TechRadar is slightly suspicious that this is a flagrant attempt to only give those news agencies with three journalists the chance to capture the first buyer on film, so we'll be sticking to the London store where we expect to see the normal gaggle of students, bloggers and blogging students shivering in the rain and tssking at the ignorance of the mainstream media.

T-Mobile offering to match minutes

T-Mobile customers in the UK are being urged to say, 'Please sir, may I have some more minutes', as the company announces it will match any of its competitors' free minutes offers for those paying £30.

Jim Hyde, Chief Executive of T-Mobile said: "This guarantee underlines our commitment to providing unbeatable value for money and making life easier for our customers.

"Our research has shown that consumers are confused by the sheer number of price plans out there and they are frustrated by contracts which only offer short-term value.

"The launch of T-Mobile's minute guarantee cuts through all this noise and offers customers the confidence that they won't find more minutes at £30."

Germans nobble Gmail

We've been covering the long-running dispute over the name Gmail that has been going on in Germany, but, since Friday, the government has blocked the service in that country.

Those wishing to access their Gmail who go to Gmail.com are finding a screen saying: "We can't provide service under the Gmail name in Germany; we're called Google Mail here instead.

"If you're traveling in Germany, you can access your mail at http://mail.google.com. Oh, and we'd like to link the URL above, but we're not allowed to do that either. Bummer."

We doubt, somehow, that Google will respond by removing all German companies from its search index.