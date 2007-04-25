Sony reveals quick Memory Stick Pro-HG Duo

Sony has launched a high performance version of its Memory Stick Pro flash memory cards. The Pro-HG Duo is aimed at camera and camcorder users who need to store large amounts of data.

Key to the Pro-HG Duo's appeal is a data read/write speed of 30 megabytes per second (MB/s) or 240Mbps. They can also be used with Memory Stick Pro compatible equipment. However read/write speeds will be slower at 13MB/s (104Mbps).

Sony claims the maximum read/write speed of the card enables you to transfer one hour of standard play video from a Memory Stick Handycam in just two minutes.

However the new cards appear to be slower than the ones Sony announced last December. These had maximum read/write speeds of 480Mbps, so perhaps we're now seeing more realistic specs for the Pro-HG.

The Memory Stick Pro-HG is available in 1GB, 2GB and 4GB guises and widely available from August this year. We'll bring you prices as soon as we have them.