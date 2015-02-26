Google wants to bring Android to a desk near you

Google is aiming to expand its device footprint in the enterprise by laying on its new Android for Work program to ensure bring your own device is secure for both companies and employees.

The new program, which was unveiled earlier, is made up of four main components that cover both old and new devices, and a range of partners from the world of management, devices, applications and networking have been signed up to assist.

For its first trick, Google is using the default encryption, enhanced SELinux security enforcement and multi-user support from Android 5.0 Lollipop to create Work Profiles that isolate and protect work data. IT departments can then deploy work apps safe in the knowledge that sensitive data will remains safe.

For older devices running Ice Cream Sandwich up to KitKat, there is an Android for Work app that brings secure mail, calendar, contacts, documents, browsing and access to approved work apps, and can be managed entirely by the IT department. Both solutions allow users to separate work and play by providing clear separation between the two.

Lenovo, HP and Dell on board

Google Play for Work, meanwhile, allows businesses to securely deploy and manage apps across all users running Android for Work with the IT department checking and approving apps at every step of the way. Finally there are a range of built-in productivity tools for email, contacts and calendar that support Exchange and Notes plus editing capabilities for documents, spreadsheets and presentations.

Lenovo, HP, Dell, Box, Cisco and SAP are all among the various partners on board to help deliver consistent management , secure business apps and innovative devices for the applications to be used on in the workplace.